Banxa (BNXAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Banxa (OTC:BNXAFFree Report) is scheduled to release its 3/31/2023 earnings data on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect Banxa to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banxa Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of Banxa stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Banxa has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Banxa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.