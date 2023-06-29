Banxa (BNXAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Free Report) is scheduled to release its 3/31/2023 earnings data on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect Banxa to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Banxa Stock Up 15.0 %
Shares of Banxa stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Banxa has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
Banxa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.