Banxa (BNXAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Free Report) is scheduled to release its 3/31/2023 earnings data on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect Banxa to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banxa Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of Banxa stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Banxa has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get Banxa alerts:

Banxa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.