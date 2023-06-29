Simon Carter Sells 14,133 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Free Report) insider Simon Carter sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £44,094.96 ($56,064.79).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Simon Carter purchased 28,302 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,906.06 ($127,026.14).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Simon Carter purchased 16,789 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £59,936.73 ($76,206.90).

British Land Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 303.90 ($3.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -271.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.57. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.64).

British Land Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,053.57%.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.42) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About British Land

(Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £14.1bn (British Land share: £9.6bn) as at 30 September 2022 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.