Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Acquires £38,000 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Free Report) insider Carl Dempsey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($48,315.32).
Venture Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 38.25 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. Venture Life Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.30. The company has a market capitalization of £48.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.22.
About Venture Life Group
