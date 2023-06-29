Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Acquires £38,000 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Free Report) insider Carl Dempsey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($48,315.32).

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON VLG opened at GBX 38.25 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. Venture Life Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.30. The company has a market capitalization of £48.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.22.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

