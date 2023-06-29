Simon Gibbins Purchases 3,915 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Free Report) insider Simon Gibbins bought 3,915 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £33,081.75 ($42,061.98).

discoverIE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

DSCV opened at GBX 837 ($10.64) on Thursday. discoverIE Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 586 ($7.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 958 ($12.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 836.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 801.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £806.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,984.73 and a beta of 0.98.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,238.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About discoverIE Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.10) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

