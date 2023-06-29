Hamish Baillie Buys 4,350 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Free Report) insider Hamish Baillie acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,189 ($38,383.98).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 699 ($8.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 695.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.38 million, a PE ratio of -568.29 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639.80 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 768 ($9.76).
