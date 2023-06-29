Hamish Baillie Buys 4,350 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Free Report) insider Hamish Baillie acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,189 ($38,383.98).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 699 ($8.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 695.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.38 million, a PE ratio of -568.29 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639.80 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 768 ($9.76).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

