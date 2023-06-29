Alistair Elliott Acquires 10,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Free Report) insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,216.15).

Alistair Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,377.62).

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LMP stock opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -322.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.10. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 252.60 ($3.21).

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,923.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214 ($2.72).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

