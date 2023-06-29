Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Insider Acquires £10,088.19 in Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQFree Report) insider Stephen Paul West purchased 144,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,088.19 ($12,826.69).

ROQ stock opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75 and a beta of -0.04. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.93.

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

