Insider Buying: abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Purchases £2,999.70 in Stock

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Free Report) insider Mark Florance purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,813.99).

Mark Florance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

On Friday, April 28th, Mark Florance acquired 2,400 shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £4,920 ($6,255.56).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £343.25 million, a PE ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 0.71. abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.01).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

(Free Report)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.