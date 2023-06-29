Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires 74 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($158.07).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.23), for a total value of £75,222 ($95,641.45).
- On Monday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £124.60 ($158.42).
Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 167 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.34. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160.20 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.74). The company has a market capitalization of £995.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,284.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38.
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
