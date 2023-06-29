Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.45 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Free Report) insider Phil Urban acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £138.45 ($176.03).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Phil Urban bought 80 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £138.40 ($175.97).
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
MAB opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.41. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.