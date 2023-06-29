Richard West Purchases 6,000 Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Free Report) insider Richard West acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,323.59).

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:BNKR opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.94. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 90.88 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 109 ($1.39).

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 0.62 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

