Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Acquires £60,535.90 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Free Report) insider Edward Braham purchased 31,861 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($76,968.72).
Edward Braham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Edward Braham purchased 2,100 shares of M&G stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £3,969 ($5,046.41).
M&G Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 193.15 ($2.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.15, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.85. M&G plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
