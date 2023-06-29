Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Acquires £60,535.90 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Free Report) insider Edward Braham purchased 31,861 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($76,968.72).

Edward Braham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Edward Braham purchased 2,100 shares of M&G stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £3,969 ($5,046.41).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 193.15 ($2.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.15, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.85. M&G plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.92).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.14) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.77) to GBX 208 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.79).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

