BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.35) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.97) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.57) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.86 ($13.11).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 918.40 ($11.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The firm has a market cap of £28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 972.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 923.07. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 702.20 ($8.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

