Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.12) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.74) to GBX 580 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 392.50 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 455.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 454.47. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.46). The firm has a market cap of £473.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,616.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

