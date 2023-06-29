Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 528 ($6.71).
Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -304.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 629.80 ($8.01).
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
