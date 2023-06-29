Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Beacon Energy (LON:BCEFree Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Beacon Energy Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Beacon Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Energy plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Advance Energy Plc and changed its name to Beacon Energy plc in November 2022. Beacon Energy plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.