BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($29.88) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.51) to GBX 2,500 ($31.79) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($32.42) to GBX 2,370 ($30.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.42) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,461.67 ($31.30).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,354.50 ($29.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,353.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,518.88. The stock has a market cap of £119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.62).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

