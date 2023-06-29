Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($23.14) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.16) price target for the company.

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 940 ($11.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,305.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,136 ($14.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,046.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 832.89.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

