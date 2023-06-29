Cake Box’s (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Cake Box Price Performance

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 137 ($1.74) on Monday. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £54.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.30.

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company also engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

