Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of LON CML opened at GBX 460 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.17. The stock has a market cap of £71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,285.71 and a beta of 0.90. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 340 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 596 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.