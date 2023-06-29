JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.73) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,410.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.42. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.28).

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,179,392.96). Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

