Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 56 ($0.71).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 66.88 ($0.85).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.65 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 533.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.03. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69).

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 151,274 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($84,628.81). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

