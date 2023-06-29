ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89 ($1.13).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.87) on Tuesday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23). The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.64, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.82.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,458.26). 10.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

