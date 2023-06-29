Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

