JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.04) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.14) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.90) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.38 ($4.44).

LON:JD opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

