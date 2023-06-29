Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

Pod Point Group stock opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.41 million and a P/E ratio of -516.15. Pod Point Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.10 ($2.15).

Pod Point Group Company Profile

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

