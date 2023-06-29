Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.
Pod Point Group Stock Performance
Pod Point Group stock opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.41 million and a P/E ratio of -516.15. Pod Point Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.10 ($2.15).
Pod Point Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pod Point Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.