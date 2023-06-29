NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 380 ($4.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 332.86 ($4.23).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 234 ($2.98) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.17. The company has a market capitalization of £20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.20 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.98).

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($174,753.72). In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($174,753.72). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,107,180.19). Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

