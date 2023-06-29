Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.51) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.86 ($27.88).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,732.50 ($22.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.13, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,660.50 ($21.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,384 ($30.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,835.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,014.75.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.11) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($527.34). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.55) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($474.13). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($25.11) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($527.34). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

