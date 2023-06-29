Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.44) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.00) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,590 ($20.22).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.0 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,402.40 ($17.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,414.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,433.51. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.00). The stock has a market cap of £57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s payout ratio is 4,912.28%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($109,853.78). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($109,853.78). Also, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.98) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,796.57). Insiders purchased a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,106 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.