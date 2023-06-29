HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their top pick rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised HSBC to an outperform rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.71) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.68) to GBX 900 ($11.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.92) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.85) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 773.05 ($9.83).

HSBC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 613.30 ($7.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 696.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 582.39. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.31).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 3,863.64%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 31,962 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($243,829.62). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

