Berenberg Bank Trims Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Target Price to GBX 150

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 111.60 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £572.04 million, a P/E ratio of 356.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.47.

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,628.73). In related news, insider Nigel Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,628.73). Also, insider Richard Moffitt acquired 127,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £149,350.50 ($189,892.56). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Logistics REIT

(Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

