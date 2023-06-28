Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $793.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.48 and its 200 day moving average is $180.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.