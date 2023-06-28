Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

