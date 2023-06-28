Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $453.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

