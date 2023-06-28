Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

