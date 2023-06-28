Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $2,252,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,711 shares of company stock worth $161,547,516. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.