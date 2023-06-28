Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.