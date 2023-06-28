Ignite Planners LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $173.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.