Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $237,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.