General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GD opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

