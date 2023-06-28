Financial Insights Inc. Invests $284,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.