968 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 968 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. The company has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.