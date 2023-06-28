Xponance Inc. Has $52.58 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

