Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

