Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 167,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
