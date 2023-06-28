Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

