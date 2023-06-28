First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

