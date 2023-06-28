GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

