Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 10.0% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

