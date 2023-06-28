738 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 738 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

